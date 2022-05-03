ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Hope, MI

Breaking Bread with Birdsey: Lewisville Smoke’s brisket sandwich worth the drive

By Mark Birdsall
 4 days ago
Lewisville Smoke Food and Spirits' brisket sandwich served with fries and coleslaw. Check out the Port Hope eatery's Facebook page for weekly lunch specials. (Mark Birdsall/Huron Daily Tribune )

The Huron Daily Tribune newsroom hasn’t been the same since Scott Nunn left.

Nunn, the former assistant editor, moved on to greener pastures a few weeks back after he was promoted to a lofty new position within our company. He keeps in touch through Zoom and messaging apps, though, and those times he actually does speak to us, he usually gets our names right on the first try. His impeccable fashion sense, beautiful soprano singing voice and boundless humility were an asset to the newsroom, and his absence is felt.

When Scott left, he took his popular "Grubbin' with Nunn" column with him. At least one reader, my friend Marty, mentioned that he missed Scott's food column. When I mentioned that to Tribune Editor Eric Young, he suggested reviving the Tribune's food column, this time with a theme of frugality.

After all, gas prices and inflation have been absolutely brutal the past few months, and most everyone is looking to save a buck or two. Who wouldn’t want to get something decent for lunch without spending a lot?

That's why every other week, we'll let you know about another great place in Huron County you can grab a sandwich or a slice of pizza on the cheap when lunchtime rolls around.

With that in mind, last Friday I decided to try Lewisville Smoke, that new barbecue place out toward Port Hope. I had heard the restaurant developed a habit of selling out of food, so I figured lunch might be a great time to try it.

I knew it would be something of a drive from Bad Axe, but the sun was out and the workweek was practically over, so I called Lewisville Smoke, ordered a brisket sandwich from their lunch specials menu and hopped in my car.

When I left to pick up lunch, my trip seemed to coincide with a convoy made up of every motorized farm implement in the Upper Thumb hitting the road at the same time. I hung a right off M-53 at Kinde and eventually found myself in Lewisville.

My lunch was waiting for me in a foam container on the bar. A very friendly and pleasant person rang me up, and I was on the road in a jiffy.

The $13 I spent got me a bun piled high with smoked brisket, a generous portion of shoestring French fries, a small container of coleslaw and some tasty barbecue sauce on the side. It was delicious, and I wasn’t sorry I had spent so much time on the road to get it, though your best bet might be a sit-down lunch.

Lewisville Smoke is working to expand its cooking capacity within the next couple of weeks so there will be plenty of barbecue to go around. If you want to know more about what they’re serving up in Lewisville, go check it out. You’ll be glad you did.

Breaking Bread with Birdsey is a work in progress. If you know of a great place to grab lunch on the go in the Upper Thumb, let us know by emailing mark.birdsall@hearstnp.com.

