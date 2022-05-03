The Conners - Episode 4.20 - A Judge and A Priest Walk Into A Living Room... (Season Finale) - Press Release

When a young boy comes into the hospital with a rare disease which leaves his bones incredibly fragile, Cade's father, Ian (guest star Andrew McCarthy), scrubs in to assist in the surgery, leaving Cade all on her own in her recovery. With his clinical trial officially being declared a success, Devon has some huge decisions to make about the future of his career. Meanwhile, Billie struggles with some new feelings in the all-new "The Proof Is in The Pudding" episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, May 10 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-522)
Comments / 0