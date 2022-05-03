ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IStar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ IStar Financial Inc. (STAR) on Tuesday reported profit of $616.7 million in its...

Under Armour, Dish fall; Cigna, NRG Energy rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. Dish Network Inc., down $5.26 to $22.22. The satellite television provider's first-quarter financial results fell short of analysts' forecasts. Cigna Corp., up $14.82 to $266.90. The health insurer reported strong first-quarter profit and revenue. NRG...
Home-Based and Mobile Franchises Create a Surge of New Entrepreneurs

Circumstances brought on by the pandemic led to public health policies that have changed the way we work, maybe forever. Suddenly unable to meet in large groups or confined spaces, entire workforces were remanded to their residences and a new acronym, WFH, entered our lexicon. In the adjustment to “working from home” many employees realized the newfound freedom to conduct businesses from the end of kitchen tables, converted guest rooms or even elaborate home offices. Overnight, there was no commute, no traffic and no idle chatting by the proverbial water cooler. Unsurprisingly, many Americans have found remote work to be preferable to the old model. Various surveys have revealed that the majority of employees would rather resign than return to the office, a factor that at least partly contributes to the Great Resignation.
Carvana father-son duo down $25 billion, leading wealth rout

Nine months ago, the father-son duo that runs used-car company Carvana Co. had a combined personal fortune of more than $32 billion. Ernie Garcia II and Ernie Garcia III have now shed almost 80% of that wealth, one of the biggest and fastest declines of any billionaire family or individual fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Canadian firm focuses on H2S removal

Consumers could utilize more Permian Basin crude oil, natural gas and produced water, and those producing crude, gas and water could see more revenues. If, that is, the hydrogen sulfide could be removed. That is the focus of Canadian company AMGAS, which has specialized in H2S treatment since the 1980s.
