Under Armour sank the most in five years after its earnings report showed it's struggling with supply-chain issues and pandemic-related shutdowns in China. Revenue is projected to rise 5% to 7% in the fiscal year ending in March, the company said Friday in a statement. That includes about 3 percentage points of headwinds related to the decision to cancel orders affected by capacity issues, supply-chain delays and Covid-19 in China. Earnings per share, excluding some items, are forecast to be in the range of 63 cents to 68 cents for the year, falling short of some analyst estimates.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO