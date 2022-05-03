ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Ruth Helen (Paschen) Currier, 89

By editor
 4 days ago
FRAMINGHAM – Ruth Helen (Paschen) Currier, 89, a resident of Framingham for more than 68 years died late Sunday May 1, 2022 after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Wayne E. Currier who passed away in 1999. Born in Chicago, she was a daughter...

Sister Mary Teresa Norton

FRAMINGHAM – Sister Mary Teresa Norton, CSJ, (Sister Vida), in her 72nd year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Thursday, April 28, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late Patrick J. and Anne T. (Flaherty) Norton and beloved sister of the late James Norton and Noreen Kelley.
BOSTON, MA
Susan (Beatty) Falone, 53

FRAMINGHAM – Susan M. (Beatty) Falone, age 53, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Born in Natick, MA, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Kathleen (McDermott) Beatty of Natick. She is the beloved wife of Thomas Falone of Framingham. Susan...
Curran J. Tierney, 27

NATICK – Curran J. Tierney passed away suddenly on April 23, 2022, after a long struggle with substance abuse. He was a beautiful boy with a dazzling smile, an infectious laugh, and a remarkable capacity to love deeply. He sought peace and calmness while never quite finding it. At...
NATICK, MA
Cynthia (Vasil) Brown, 63

SHERBORN – Cynthia (Vasil) Brown, 63, of Sherborn, died peacefully on Saturday, April 30, 2022, after a long courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her beloved husband John. She is also survived by her sisters, Karen Carolan of Colorado Springs, CO and Nancy Vasil and her spouse...
SHERBORN, MA
Martha (Frey) Johnson, 61

MARLBOROUGH – Martha (Frey) Johnson, daughter of the late Nancy (Shea) and John Frey, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2022, at the age of 61. Martha is survived by her adoring husband Scott, and her three devoted children Jared, Katie (Coco) and Ben of Marlborough. She was the loving grandmother of Mila Cadet of Marlborough. She was the sister of John H. Frey Jr. of Vienna, Va., William J. Frey of Framingham, and Diane F. Frey and her partner, Gillian of Somerville. She was the sister-in-law of Mark Johnson and his wife Kathy of Hudson, and Eric Johnson of Northborough and daughter-in-law of Carl and Elaine Johnson of Marlborough. She was the loving aunt of John (Will) Frey III of Arlington, VA, Ryan, Stephen and Carly Johnson of Northborough and Nigel Johnson of Marlborough.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Mary Ellen Hewitt, 63

FRAMINGHAM – Mary Ellen Hewitt, 63, a long time Framingham resident, passed suddenly and way too soon on Monday April 25, 2022. Born in Boston, Mary Ellen was the daughter of Mary (O’Toole) and Francis M. Keeley of Arlington. Mary Ellen was a graduate of Arlington Catholic High...
Kevin Owen, 68

ASHLAND – Kevin Owen, 68, passed away Saturday April 30, 2022 peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones. He is previously deceased by his wife Debra (Mellen) Owen of Ashland. Kevin’s passion was camping with his family and friends, sitting around a campfire listening to country music. When...
ASHLAND, MA
Thomas Harrison, 88, Naval & Korean War Veteran

ASHLAND – Thomas Harrison, 88, passed away Thursday April 14, 2022, at his home in Naples, Florida. Tom was born in Boston, MA to Mabel Cromwell Harrison O’Keefe and Thomas Harrison on June 6, 1933. Before high school graduation, Tom enlisted in the US Navy and served in...
ASHLAND, MA
Cyclist Crashes Into Framingham Police Cruiser

FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham police officer in his cruiser, who was responding to an emergency call, was struck by a cyclist, according to Framingham Police. “An officer responding to an emergency call pulled onto Lincoln Street, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “A cyclist attempted to cross to...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Register For Summer Programs at Framingham High

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Summer Institute (FSI) will be running in person this year! Program dates are July 5, 2022 – July 29, 2022, and there will be both morning and mid-day sessions. Detailed program information can be found on the Framingham Public Schools website under Community Resource...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham, MA
Comments / 0

