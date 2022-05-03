Ruth Helen (Paschen) Currier, 89

MARLBOROUGH – Martha (Frey) Johnson, daughter of the late Nancy (Shea) and John Frey, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2022, at the age of 61. Martha is survived by her adoring husband Scott, and her three devoted children Jared, Katie (Coco) and Ben of Marlborough. She was the loving grandmother of Mila Cadet of Marlborough. She was the sister of John H. Frey Jr. of Vienna, Va., William J. Frey of Framingham, and Diane F. Frey and her partner, Gillian of Somerville. She was the sister-in-law of Mark Johnson and his wife Kathy of Hudson, and Eric Johnson of Northborough and daughter-in-law of Carl and Elaine Johnson of Marlborough. She was the loving aunt of John (Will) Frey III of Arlington, VA, Ryan, Stephen and Carly Johnson of Northborough and Nigel Johnson of Marlborough.

