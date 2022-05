Buying a brand new current-gen gaming console can be expensive, with prices for some devices set at £450. However, if you're still sitting on an old Xbox One S or PS4 and have been put off by the price of upgrading, then you should check out this latest promotion as you can save at least £150 off the Xbox Series S. Simply trade in your old console and Game will sell you an Xbox Series S for £99.99 or less.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO