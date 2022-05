If you've found yourself wondering just what Xbox Cloud Gaming is, how it all works, and how you can try it out for yourself, we're here to help. Xbox Cloud Gaming, which was previously known as Project xCloud, is Microsoft's Cloud-based streaming service that allows you to play games on the go on a variety of supported devices. The only caveat is that you need to have a stable internet connection to get the best performance out of it. Some of the best Xbox Series X games are available to play using the Cloud, along with a host of other titles to try out that are included on Xbox Games Pass. Below, we've put together a helpful rundown of everything you need to know about Xbox Cloud Gaming.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO