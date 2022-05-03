ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic Johnson Says The Lakers Didn’t Get The Chance To Celebrate 1987 NBA Championship Because Pat Riley Promised Fans They Would Win Again: “Coach Riley Put High Expectations On Us As A Team, And We Loved Every Minute Of It!”

By Aaditya Krishnamurthy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMagic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers were the team of the 1980s. The Showtime Lakers dominated the decade, with various championship wins and NBA Finals appearances. Johnson and the Lakers were recently part of a docuseries called 'Showtime' which covered the team's success, trials, and tribulations during the 80s. And...

RarityStation51
4d ago

I miss Pat Riley being a HC, I miss the 80s.... Pat has had many amazing wins .....

Related
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Carried The Ball For 7 Seconds And The Referee Didn't Call It: "Ja Morant Carries The Ball On Pretty Much Every Possession… And It Never Gets Called. This Is Pretty Excessive Too."

The Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies are locked in an epic matchup in Round 2 of the 2022 Playoffs. Both sides have crossed the first hurdle in their hunt to win the 2022 NBA Championship. So far the series has been extremely close and both sides have won...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Look: Kendrick Perkins Reveals What Kevin Durant Texted Him

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant wasn't happy with former teammate Kendrick Perkins during the first round of the NBA playoffs. Perkins went on First Take after the Celtics stole Game 1 against the Nets (before they swept them) and said that Durant got "punked" by them. Durant didn't appreciate that at all.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Golden State Warriors Wanted To Trade Klay Thompson For James Harden: Sam Presti Rejected The Blockbuster Deal

In the summer of 2012, the Oklahoma City Thunder were off on a trip to the NBA Finals. The team lost to the Miami Heat in five games, which featured a stellar group of future Hall of Famers. The group of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and Serge Ibaka were in their 20s and looked like they could run the table for years to come.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Spun

Longtime NBA Announcer Will Not Return Next Season

When the 2022-23 NBA season kicks off, the Minnesota Timberwolves will have a new play-by-play analyst. According to a report from The Athletic, Bally Sports North decided not to pick up the option for television play-by-play announcer Dave Benz. The decision ends a 10-year relationship with Benz and color analyst Jim Petersen.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Ex-ESPN anchor Michelle Beadle drops truth bomb on how Lakers star LeBron James once slid into her DMs

Earlier in his career, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James locked horns with then-ESPN anchor Michelle Beadle. While he may never come to admit it, the word on the street is that LeBron tried to get Beadle fired from her post simply because he didn’t like the things she was saying about him on TV. True enough, whether or not LeBron had any influence on the decision or not, Beadle moved on to NBC after just three years with ESPN.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Interview Former NBA Coach

The Los Angeles Lakers' coaching search is starting to heat up. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the team interviewed former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts for the position on Friday. Stotts and the Blazers mutually agreed to part ways last June. Prior to get his exit, he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Rich Paul spends Adele’s birthday partying with LeBron James

MIAMI — Boys’ night! Rich Paul was spotted partying with LeBron James in Miami on his girlfriend Adele’s 34th birthday — with the “Easy on Me” singer nowhere in sight. The sports agent, who went public with Adele last summer, was seen hanging out with his client James as well as Kevin Love, Stephen Ross and Maverick Carter at the American Express Presents Carbone Beach dinner party Thursday night as Formula 1 took over Miami. Paul, 40, was seen schmoozing with his friends at the bar and posing for photos at the $3,000-a-head exclusive dinner party. Other stars at the Major Food Group fête...
