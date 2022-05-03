Magic Johnson Says The Lakers Didn’t Get The Chance To Celebrate 1987 NBA Championship Because Pat Riley Promised Fans They Would Win Again: “Coach Riley Put High Expectations On Us As A Team, And We Loved Every Minute Of It!”

Earlier in his career, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James locked horns with then-ESPN anchor Michelle Beadle. While he may never come to admit it, the word on the street is that LeBron tried to get Beadle fired from her post simply because he didn’t like the things she was saying about him on TV. True enough, whether or not LeBron had any influence on the decision or not, Beadle moved on to NBC after just three years with ESPN.

