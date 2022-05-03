Magic Johnson Says The Lakers Didn’t Get The Chance To Celebrate 1987 NBA Championship Because Pat Riley Promised Fans They Would Win Again: “Coach Riley Put High Expectations On Us As A Team, And We Loved Every Minute Of It!”
Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers were the team of the 1980s. The Showtime Lakers dominated the decade, with various championship wins and NBA Finals appearances. Johnson and the Lakers were recently part of a docuseries called 'Showtime' which covered the team's success, trials, and tribulations during the 80s. And...fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 29