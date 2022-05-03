More injured at border wall

This is the surreal moment 21 migrants were found concealed inside two wooden crates during a traffic stop in Texas. The shocking findings took place April 6 when state troopers and U.S. Border Patrol agents pulled over a pickup truck and disrupted the human smuggling attempt in Laredo. Footage released...
Benjamin Arellano Felix, the one-time leader of the infamous Arellano Felix drug cartel based in Tijuana, is asking a California judge to let him out of custody only 10 years into his prison term for humanitarian and compassionate reasons.
A woman was arrested last week on suspicion of kidnapping a 3-year-old child from Temecula, officials said. The child was reported missing shortly before 11 a.m. on April 14 from the 29600 block of Solana Way. The child’s father told officers that his car and car key were also missing from his home, according to […]
Two men wanted in connection with armed robberies in Nevada led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed pursuit from San Bernardino County to downtown Los Angeles Saturday night. San Bernardino County CHP officers were reported to have begun the chase in Barstow sometime after 8 p.m. The suspects had...
Comments / 1