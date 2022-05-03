$21k slice on Glassell Park 3-bedroom; $115k cut on Silver Lake Spanish; $125k chop on Atwater Village Traditional

Flora Alarcon's tenant doesn't pay rent and trashes her property in Sun Valley, but due to the COVID-19 eviction moratorium she's left with nothing to do but wait. The California COVID-19 Rent Relief Program was created with the intention of protecting tenants from losing their places of living during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing applicants to receive money in order to pay rent and utilities.Eviction protection was also instituted as a part of the program, something that Alarcon's tenant is taking advantage of claiming to have applied for the program back in October.However, she still hasn't seen any of the money, meaning...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO