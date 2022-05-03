ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

$21k slice on Glassell Park 3-bedroom; $115k cut on Silver Lake Spanish; $125k chop on Atwater Village Traditional

By Jennifer Rodriguez
theeastsiderla.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Glassell Park...

www.theeastsiderla.com

SheKnows

Denzel Washington Buys an Extravagant ‘Double-Wide’ Condo for $11 Million in Elite Century City Building

Denzel Washington and wife Pauletta are on the move to one of Century City’s most elite addresses at The Century condo building. The couple handed over $10.9 million for a “double-wide” unit that is bigger than most people’s houses. It offers 8,150 square feet with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms in a mega-condo that is two former residences combined into one.
KGET

A look inside Bakersfield’s most expensive home for sale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Standing behind a gated driveway in the Country Club Estates neighborhood is the most expensive home on the Bakersfield market right now–listed at $2.995 million. The custom-built, single-family mansion was designed by the seller, an architect, according to the sellers’ agent Mary Christenson. Christenson said to protect her client, she did […]
CBS LA

Sun Valley landlord laments eviction moratorium as 'nightmare tenant' destroys property

Flora Alarcon's tenant doesn't pay rent and trashes her property in Sun Valley, but due to the COVID-19 eviction moratorium she's left with nothing to do but wait. The California COVID-19 Rent Relief Program was created with the intention of protecting tenants from losing their places of living during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing applicants to receive money in order to pay rent and utilities.Eviction protection was also instituted as a part of the program, something that Alarcon's tenant is taking advantage of claiming to have applied for the program back in October.However, she still hasn't seen any of the money, meaning...
NBC Los Angeles

Marijuana Falls From Box Truck in High-Speed Downtown LA Chase

Boxes of marijuana fell from a speeding truck and onto streets in downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning during a police pursuit. The chase began at about 3:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Venice Boulevard after a burglary at a marijuana dispensary. Sparks streamed from the back of the box truck as patrol SUVs followed the driver in downtown Los Angeles.
