SCREENSHOT NOAA HYDROGRAPH, SAT 7PM. CLICK FOR CURRENT VIEW. JOPLIN REGION – The rains might have slowed down and even the little creeks and runoff street water has subsided and now the last big elephant in the room continues to grow, area rivers and creeks. We have compiled the latest images and videos here to keep you up to date....

JOPLIN, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO