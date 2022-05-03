Laura Ingraham reacts to Supreme Court leak: 'Shocking and unprecedented breach' of 'confidentiality'
Laura Ingraham reacts to Supreme...video.foxnews.com
Laura Ingraham reacts to Supreme...video.foxnews.com
This Country has lost it’s identity. I hope and pray that the person who did this is proud that the one thing left in this Country has been diminished by their actions. This is an insurrection!! Not only should they be disbarred, they should prosecuted!!
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4