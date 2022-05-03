These Are The Beauty Products Every Single Bride Should Invest In Pre-Wedding

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Belt bags are back in style, and we swear they’re anything but embarrassing nowadays. Whether you call it a fanny pack, crossbody or waist bag, you can’t say “no” to a good 90s trend that makes life incredibly easy. Today, there are many more chic options that even designer brands are taking advantage of, and people other than tourists love to wear them. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian to Sarah Jessica Parker have been spotted wearing this new streetwear fashion must-have. But sometimes luxury goods aren’t always in the budget, so we’ve found a super low-priced bag that’s still cute to take anywhere. Better yet, it looks exactly like the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag that you might’ve been eyeing for a while but for less. For $15 at Target, this pouch dupe keeps all your essentials close while remaining hands-free. It has a roomy interior to fit items like your phone, wallet, keys, lip balm, portable charger, and maybe even small snacks for on the go.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO