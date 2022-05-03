AMPD Ventures Inc. Subsidiary Departure Lounge Inc. Enters Education Collaboration Agreement with The Centre For Digital Media - Announces Plans To Establish A Metaverse Innovation Centre
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ('AMPD' or the 'Company', CSE:AMPD; OTCQB:AMPDF; FRA:2Q0) a next-generation digital infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Departure Lounge Inc., a Vancouver, BC-based company offering a range of Metaverse-related technologies and creative services ('Departure Lounge') has entered...www.charlottenews.net
Comments / 0