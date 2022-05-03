ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Group Ten Reports 13.2 Meters of 3.33% Nickel Equivalent Within 401 Meters Continuous Mineralization from Resource Expansion Drilling at Stillwater West Critical Minerals Project in Montana, USA

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V:PGE; OTCQB: PGEZF; FSE:5D32) (the 'Company' or 'Group Ten') today reports wide, high-grade intervals of nickel sulphide with palladium, platinum, rhodium, cobalt, copper and gold in a third tranche of drill results from the 14-hole resource expansion campaign...

PUBLIC SAFETY
