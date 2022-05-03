2 arrests made, victims identified in deadly Rocky Mount shooting

A second arrest has been made in the April 30 Martin Luther King Jr. Park homicide, Rocky Mount Police said Tuesday.

Jermaine Debrew, 18, was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

He is being held at the Edgecombe County Detention facility with no bond.

Late Monday, police announced the first arrest in the case.

Ronnie Slade was arrested in connection to Saturday's shooting at Martin Luther King Park that killed 24-year-old Rodrick Battle and injured 19-year-old Tyler Frank.

On Monday, investigators located and arrested Slade at his home in the 100 block of Ligustrum Court.

Slade was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. Slade was taken to the Edgecombe Detention facility with no bond.

The Rocky Mount Police Department continues to investigate and asks that anyone with information to call 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers 252-977-1111 or Text-a-Tip (text RMPOL) and a message to 274637.