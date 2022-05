(West Fargo, ND) -- Construction on the new West Fargo Fire Department headquarters is now officially underway. The $18.5 million dollar building will be funded through a capital improvement sales tax, cash reserves, and a $10 million bond. The city has seen a 300% increase in calls for service in five years. The new building will bring additional staff, more equipment, and a training tower for the city's fire crews.

WEST FARGO, ND ・ 14 HOURS AGO