Florida State

Man arrested for robbing the same South Florida store two days in a row

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE CORAL, FL - A South Florida man was arrested after he allegedly robbed the same Dollar General two days in a row. The suspect, identified by police as Roberto Borges, is alleged to have...

wflaorlando.iheart.com

Cape Coral, FL
Florida State
Florida Crime & Safety
