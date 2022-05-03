ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Virginia Zoo welcomes baby sloth, asks public to help choose name

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. — A baby two-toed sloth was born last month at the Virginia Zoo – and you can help pick its name.

According to WVEC-TV, the Norfolk attraction announced Monday that mother Honey and father Mervin welcomed the new arrival April 17. The baby is the couple’s second offspring, the zoo said in a news release.

“You can’t help but swoon over a baby sloth,” Greg Bockheim, the zoo’s executive director, said in a statement. “We will not know for some time if the newborn is a girl or boy since newborns tend to cling to their moms to stay out of view of potential predators, but we are excited for visitors to see it on exhibit with the parents.”

In the meantime, the public can help choose the baby’s name by submitting a gender-neutral suggestion, along with a $5 donation, via the zoo’s website by May 7.

“The names will then be narrowed down by zookeepers, and the sloth family will chose the final name,” the zoo said, adding that officials will unveil the winning name in a May 16 social media post.

The zoo said proceeds will go toward its Act for Wildlife fund benefiting conservation efforts.

©2022 Cox Media Group

