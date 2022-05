GREEN WAY, Wis. — A dog was found tied up to a fire hydrant in a Wisconsin neighborhood over the weekend by a neighbor, with a note and backpack. WFRV says the dog was found at a fire hydrant near the corner of East Walnut Street and South Clay Street by a neighbor, who told them the note left with the dog said the family couldn’t take care of her anymore and her name is “Baby Girl”. The dog was also left with a backpack filled with food, treats, and toys.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO