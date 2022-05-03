ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Man Arrested for 8th Offense DUI Following Lewes Traffic Stop

By Kye Parsons
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWES, Del.- A 51-year-old man is facing 8th-offense DUI and related charges following a weekend traffic stop in Lewes. Delaware State Police said that at around 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, a trooper on...

Cape Gazette

Lincoln man charged following altercation with trooper

A Lincoln man faces charges after police say he fought with a trooper trying to arrest him May 1 on several active warrants. Andrew White, 35, was walking northbound on Greentop Road, south of Ross Road, about 1:30 p.m., when a trooper on patrol tried to stop him in connection with active warrants, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
LINCOLN, DE
WMDT.com

Police: Crash investigation leads to recovery of stolen vehicle

CAMDEN, Del. – A Felton man was charged after a crash led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle early Tuesday morning. At around 4:50 a.m., troopers responded to Willow Grove Road, east of Mount Olive Road, for a report of a disabled Toyota Corolla. Troopers made contact with the driver of the vehicle, identified as 37-year-old Ramon Solomon, and observed signs of impairment. A DUI investigation ensued, and Solomon was taken into custody at the scene after being found in possession of two MDMA pills.
FELTON, DE
WBOC

Police ID Man Killed in Seaford Area Crash

SEAFORD, Del.- Authorities have released the name of a man who died when his truck collided with a tractor-trailer last week near Seaford. Delaware State Police on Wednesday identified the victim as 79-year-old Frank Breeding, of Greenwood, Del. Police said that just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 28, a tractor-trailer...
SEAFORD, DE
Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
Two Federalsburg women charged in infant death

FEDERALSBURG, Md – Two women have been charged with the death of 1-month-old Jayleeyah Whaley after he was found unconscious back on August 7, 2021. After an investigation by Federalsburg Police, charges were given to 33-year-old Amanda Theresa Johnson and 57-year-old Theresa Marie Draper, both of Federalsburg. Johnson was...
FEDERALSBURG, MD
Woman, 25, Killed In Central PA Crash ID'd By Coroner

A 25-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash on Thursday, Apr. 28, according to the coroner’s office. The motorcyclist was traveling west on Trindle Road when a car traveling east on Trindle Road pulled out in front of her, attempting to make a left turn onto 39th Street, according to the Cumberland County coroner’s office.
CAMP HILL, PA
Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY

