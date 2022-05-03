ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 300 pounds of marijuana located during traffic stop

By Ariel Pokett
 4 days ago

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) — A California man was arrested after troopers located more than 300 pounds of marijuana.

According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), on Sunday at 11:40 a.m., a trooper stopped a Chrysler Pacifica for tailgating on I-80 near Giltner.

An NSP K-9 detected a controlled substance inside the vehicle during the stop resulting in a search, according to the release. The search revealed 362 pounds of marijuana.

Two Sioux City women arrested for robbing, assaulting woman with pistol

Geral Robinson Jr., 38, of California, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, delivery of a controlled substance, and no drug tax stamp.

Robinson was booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

