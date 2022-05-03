More than 300 pounds of marijuana located during traffic stop
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) — A California man was arrested after troopers located more than 300 pounds of marijuana.
According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), on Sunday at 11:40 a.m., a trooper stopped a Chrysler Pacifica for tailgating on I-80 near Giltner.
According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), on Sunday at 11:40 a.m., a trooper stopped a Chrysler Pacifica for tailgating on I-80 near Giltner.

An NSP K-9 detected a controlled substance inside the vehicle during the stop resulting in a search, according to the release. The search revealed 362 pounds of marijuana.
Geral Robinson Jr., 38, of California, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, delivery of a controlled substance, and no drug tax stamp.
