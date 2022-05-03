The rich get poorer

Data: Freddie Mac, Redfin; Chart: Simran Parwani/AxiosMortgage rates surpassed 5% — their highest in more than a decade, according to data shared from Freddie Mac.Why it matters: Low mortgage rates made home buying in a sellers' market more affordable throughout the pandemic. In March, median home sale values in Denver were up 21.2% year over year, and now borrowing money is more expensive, too.Already-fatigued buyers could be priced out of the market.State of play: A year ago, mortgage rates sat at 2.97%. In late April, mortgage rates had spiked to 5.11%.By the numbers: If you were to take out a...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO