The rich get poorer

By Felix Salmon
Axios
Axios
 4 days ago

If your income is rising much more slowly than inflation, that's a sign you might be rich. Why it matters: The bottom 90% of earners are seeing their income keep up with inflation, while the bottom 50% had wage gains 3.4% bigger than inflation in the first quarter...

