Long Islanders react to potential overturn of Roe v. Wade

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
Local reaction is growing after a leaked draft document from the Supreme Court revealed the possible overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Some Long Islanders News 12 spoke with seemed most concerned with how and who leaked the Supreme Court draft.

The draft decision leaked from the U.S. Supreme Court indicates that a majority of the justices are leaning toward overturning the 1973 court decision that said abortion was a constitutional right.

If the landmark case is overturned, each state would then decide on its own abortion laws.

Gov. Kathy Hochul already said she was "horrified" by draft opinion and said she would continue to fight for abortion access here in the State.

