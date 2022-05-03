ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, IN

TOTW: Eastside Blazers Baseball

By Josh Ayen
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – It’s only fitting that the Eastside Blazers are one of the hottest baseball teams in northeast Indiana. Eastside earned back-to-back NECC tournament titles over the weekend, avenging an early season loss to Fremont.

The Blazers’ recent run also earns honors as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Eastside shut out both Angola in the semifinal round before dropping 10 runs on Fremont in the NECC tournament title game.

Led by seniors Owen Willard and Nick Snyder, Eastside enters the final month of the regular season as a team to keep an eye on in the Class 2A state tournament. Head coach Aaron Willard hopes the team will continue to string together strong performances in the final weeks of the season.

Eastside will host this year’s sectional in Class 2A. they will face conference foe Churubusco in the first round of sectionals in the final week of May.

