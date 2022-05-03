Dylan Scott Returning to Maine this Summer

Two Maine residents are now living their dream, spending every day and night sailing the East Coast with their cat, Ensign Pickles. I've known both of them for a long time. Allison Bankston once sat in the chair I now occupy, working as news director for our radio station, and Gaylen Smith was the drummer in one of my favorite local bands. While Allison went on to work a variety of marketing and public affairs jobs, and Gaylen obtained his engineering degree, they both played music in area clubs and had a big following. They were always surrounded by groups of friends. So it came as a surprise to me when they decided to take to the sea and walk away from all that had become familiar.

MAINE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO