Bangor, ME

Dylan Scott Returning to Maine this Summer

By Paul Wolfe
Q106.5
Q106.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After performing in Bangor last summer, Dylan Scott is plotting a return trip to Maine. Dylan Scott has added more tour stops to his headlining trek around the country. The "New Truck" singer will make a stop in Portland, on a newly announced date of his Livin' My...

q1065.fm

Comments / 0

Q106.5

The 2022 Brewer Riverwalk Festival Is Coming In June

The Brewer Riverwalk Festival 2022 is back for another fun year, along the beautiful Brewer Waterfront. This event that the whole family can enjoy, will take place on Saturday, June 4th, from 11 am-10 pm. There will be lots to do throughout the day, including:. Food trucks. Face painting. Scavenger...
BREWER, ME
Q106.5

POLL: The Perfect Maine Summer Day: Bar Harbor Or OOB?

If you had perfect summer weather conditions and could hit the beach, which one would you go to?. We are beyond blessed to live in the state of Maine, well for most of the year anyway, but that having been said, summers here are the envy of many people, which is probably why so many tourists flock here to enjoy the food, the ocean, and the general laid back vibe here.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Luke Combs Returning to Bangor this Summer for Two Nights

Luke Combs is returning to Bangor this summer for two huge concerts. Two big nights with Luke Combs are officially on the schedule. Combs announced his Middle of Somewhere Tour will make a stop at Maine Savings Amphitheater. The "Doin' This" singer will return to Bangor, on September 2 and 3. Mitchell Tenpenny and Morgan Wade will open the show. Tickets go on-sale Friday, May 6.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Living the Dream – 2 Mainers Find Bliss as Live Aboard Sailors

Two Maine residents are now living their dream, spending every day and night sailing the East Coast with their cat, Ensign Pickles. I've known both of them for a long time. Allison Bankston once sat in the chair I now occupy, working as news director for our radio station, and Gaylen Smith was the drummer in one of my favorite local bands. While Allison went on to work a variety of marketing and public affairs jobs, and Gaylen obtained his engineering degree, they both played music in area clubs and had a big following. They were always surrounded by groups of friends. So it came as a surprise to me when they decided to take to the sea and walk away from all that had become familiar.
MAINE STATE
Bangor Daily News

I made an unexpected discovery while walking outside my Maine home

If Persephone, the Greek goddess of spring, lived among us here in Maine, she would tiptoe into the forest in late March. There she’d coax skunk cabbage from the ground and wake mourning cloak butterflies from their winter slumber. She’d open the pale petals of trailing arbutus, and she’d...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Remember Bugaboo Creek Steakhouse in New England?

Did you really grow up in the Northeast if you weren't scared out of your pants by a talking light-up Christmas tree suddenly coming to life inches away from you?. That wouldn't be an abnormal occurrence if you were paying a visit to Bugaboo Creek. What was Bugaboo Creek?. Bugaboo...
NASHUA, NH
WMTW

Another Maine provider says it will drop Anthem

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Another Maine health provider is dropping Anthem as an insurance provider. A spokesperson for Fore River Urology in South Portland says this decision will affect about 10,000 patients. Anthem is the largest insurance provider in Maine. The spokesman said the medical practice has been negotiating...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Z107.3

Here’s A Maine Tick Solution That Doesn’t Require Insecticide

We Mainers are accustomed to the attention we must give to ticks while we are outside. One Mainer has had enough of that and decided to take matters into her own hands. As recently reported by Fox Bangor and by WMTW in December, Jane Gower of Dresden, had enough of playing on the defense of those dastardly, virus-carrying ticks in our Maine woods and yards and put together a product that we Mainers can use to tackle the problem head-on called Mainejane's Tick Tacklers.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Remains Found in Bangor are a Portland Woman Missing for 3 Years

A set of remains found off Odlin Road in Bangor have been identified as a Portland woman who's been missing for 3 years. Cathy Pride was a 63-year-old resident of Portland's Munjoy Hill when she went missing, with the last known sighting of her in mid-April of 2019. Family members described her as a very private person, who kept to herself much of the time. Still, it was concerning when it appeared that she hadn't been back to her home in several weeks, so her family reported her missing on May 8th, 2019.
BANGOR, ME
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Q106.5

Group Suing Maine to Overturn Sunday Hunting Prohibition

A group of hunters is suing the state of Maine in hopes of ending the Sunday hunting ban. Hunters are taking another shot at ending the prohibition on Sunday hunting in Maine. Back in March, a bill that would have lifted the ban was shot down in committee. LD 1033 would have allowed landowners to hunt wild animals and wild birds on their private property, on Sundays. Landowners can also give written permission to other individuals, allowing them to hunt on the landowners' private property on Sundays.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

This is What a Star and Its Color Means on Barns in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We've all driven through rural areas and taken in the silent beauty of the vast landscape, the homes and farms spread out over acres, and of course the iconic big, red barns. Or maybe you live in a rural area and these views are an everyday part of your life. It's certainly quintessential Americana.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q106.5

Get Fired Up for the Season by Watching These Maine Turkey Hunts

It's nearly spring turkey time in Maine. These Maine hunts will get your heart pumping, and yearning for the upcoming season in the turkey woods. With spring turkey season approaching, Mainers are prepping for the first round of thunder chicken hunting this year. Maine's spring turkey hunting season begins on May 2. Youth hunters get a jump start on the season for Youth Spring Wild Turkey Hunting Day, April 30.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Q106.5

