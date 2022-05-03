Game Changer logo

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

WVNews
 4 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Effective this...

www.wvnews.com

WVNews

Marvin Burl Gould

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marvin Burl Gould passed away on May 6, 2022, at the age of 82.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

WVU baseball's Texas series adjusted; Bridgeport's Riggs, B-U's Robinson honored by MEC

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Due to inclement weather in the Morgantown area, Friday’s game between the West Virginia baseball team and No. 18 Texas was postponed. The two teams will now meet in a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch of Game 1 at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark is set for 2 p.m., with Game 2 beginning approximately 30-45 minutes after the conclusion of the opener.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Darrell Keith Utt

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Darrell Keith Utt, 70, of Shinnston, passed away on Thursday, M…
SHINNSTON, WV
City
Bridgeport, WV
State
West Virginia State
Bridgeport, WV
Sports
WVNews

Klover goats.jpg

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The Klover Krusaders 4-H Club hosted a lamb and goat showmanship w…
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

West Virginia's Klover Krusaders hold lamb, goat workshop

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The Klover Krusaders 4-H Club hosted a lamb and goat showmanship workshop Sunday, May 1, at the indoor riding arena at Potomac State College. Fourteen local 4-Hers attended. They practiced and improved their skills presenting their lambs and goats in the showring, as well as learning about care and nutrition, and grooming for show.
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. May 8, 1864: Clarence Wayland Watson was born in Fairmont. Watson was a prominent coal baron and served in the U.S....
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Charlotte E. Long

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Charlotte E. Long, 94, of Clarksburg, passed away Friday evening, May 6, 2022, at the residence of her son, Paul, in Colfax. She was born in Belington on April 8, 1928, a daughter of the late Roy R. Turner and Beatrice (Wilson) Turner. She...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Huggins, players need to connect

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It is the most famous line from one of the best movies Paul Newman ever made, “Cool Hand Luke,” and while that movie came out more than half a century ago, it fits better today than it did even then. Luke is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Wesleyan College holds Academic and Leadership Awards Ceremony

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Wesleyan College held its annual Academic and Leadership Awards Ceremony April 24, in which students, faculty and staff were honored for their outstanding academic and leadership performances and efforts. The awards are presented to honor students in academics, athletics, campus life and more.
COLLEGES
WVNews

Birth announcements

STUART — A son, Kifer Loy Stuart, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, was born April 25, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Morgan Stuart (Freeman) and Paul Stuart of Philippi. Maternal grandparents are Rick and Judy Freeman of Philippi. Paternal grandparents are Garry and Mary Stuart of Philippi and the late Donna Hope Stuart. Great-grandparent is Roger Booth of Philippi.
CLARKSBURG, WV
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

Texas sweeps doubleheader from West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A classic pitchers’ duel fell Texas’ way as the Longhorns grabbed a 5-2 decision over West Virginia in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader at Monongalia County Ballpark on Saturday afternoon, then the Longhorns turned up the power to sweep the twinbill, 11-0, in seven innings.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV

