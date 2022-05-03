Game Changer logo

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Due to inclement weather in the Morgantown area, Friday’s game between the West Virginia baseball team and No. 18 Texas was postponed. The two teams will now meet in a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch of Game 1 at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark is set for 2 p.m., with Game 2 beginning approximately 30-45 minutes after the conclusion of the opener.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The Klover Krusaders 4-H Club hosted a lamb and goat showmanship workshop Sunday, May 1, at the indoor riding arena at Potomac State College. Fourteen local 4-Hers attended. They practiced and improved their skills presenting their lambs and goats in the showring, as well as learning about care and nutrition, and grooming for show.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Dozens of crafters and vendors spread throughout Robert C. Byrd High School in Clarksburg on Saturday to raise money for the boys basketball team. Tina Lucas, wife of boys head basketball coach Basil Lucas, organized the event for the first time. It was the...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. May 8, 1864: Clarence Wayland Watson was born in Fairmont. Watson was a prominent coal baron and served in the U.S....
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Charlotte E. Long, 94, of Clarksburg, passed away Friday evening, May 6, 2022, at the residence of her son, Paul, in Colfax. She was born in Belington on April 8, 1928, a daughter of the late Roy R. Turner and Beatrice (Wilson) Turner. She...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It is the most famous line from one of the best movies Paul Newman ever made, “Cool Hand Luke,” and while that movie came out more than half a century ago, it fits better today than it did even then. Luke is...
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Wesleyan College held its annual Academic and Leadership Awards Ceremony April 24, in which students, faculty and staff were honored for their outstanding academic and leadership performances and efforts. The awards are presented to honor students in academics, athletics, campus life and more.
STUART — A son, Kifer Loy Stuart, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, was born April 25, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Morgan Stuart (Freeman) and Paul Stuart of Philippi. Maternal grandparents are Rick and Judy Freeman of Philippi. Paternal grandparents are Garry and Mary Stuart of Philippi and the late Donna Hope Stuart. Great-grandparent is Roger Booth of Philippi.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A classic pitchers’ duel fell Texas’ way as the Longhorns grabbed a 5-2 decision over West Virginia in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader at Monongalia County Ballpark on Saturday afternoon, then the Longhorns turned up the power to sweep the twinbill, 11-0, in seven innings.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The May 1 deadline for for college athletes in fall and winter sports has come and gone, and the uncertainty of who will enter the transfer portal from those should quiet down some for the next few months. If a college student-athlete wanted to be immediately...
Comments / 0