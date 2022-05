Holland Patent senior Hannah Rossi pitched the Golden Knights to a 7-0 start and is at or near the top of the team’s offense ranks in most categories. The Knights lost their first game of the season Thursday, 3-2 to Mount Markham, a game in which Rossi pitched part of the game. She came on in relief and tossed three scoreless innings.

HOLLAND PATENT, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO