Long Beach, NY

Little Leagues across Long Island leave #batsoutforLazar in show of support

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CstdC_0fRQUmuF00

News 12 has learned the Long Beach Little League is dedicating the rest of its season to Lazar LaPenna and his family. This as Little Leagues across Long Island are honoring him on social media in a special way.

As News 12 has reported, 10-year-old player tragically passed during a game Friday.

There was silence on the field last night for the first game since his death.

The community came together to remember and honor one of the biggest supporters and players.

They put Lazar's photo and flowers at home plate.

Meanwhile, trending on social media is the hashtag #batsoutforlazar.

Little Leagues across Long Island are showing their support for the family by leaving their bats outside their front doors.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

