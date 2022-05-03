Eastern Market's Flower Tuesday Market kicks off May 3

Eastern Market said its first Flower Season Tuesday Market kicks off on May 3, just a week and a half ahead of Flower Day.

According to the market, they'll be open every Tuesday in May from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a wide selection of flowers, plants, herbs and more. They will be available in Sheds 5 & 6.

Eastern Market's annual Flower Day will return with a full-scale event on Sunday, May 15 , with thousands of people converging on the market.

According to Eastern Market, the Tuesday flower day offers greater parking availability, smaller crowds and more opportunities to speak with growers than on Flower Day or Saturday markets.