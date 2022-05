Richard C. “Dick” Moore, 89, of Whitesboro passed away peacefully at St. Luke’s Home surrounded by the love of his family on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. He was born on March 17, 1933, in Utica, a son of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Hayden) Moore. He served his country with honor in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956. On May 30, 1959, at Sacred Heart Church in Utica he was united in marriage to Mary “Pat” Field, a blessed union of over 62 years, filled with much love and mutual devotion.

WHITESBORO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO