LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville trainer Brad Cox has worked hard in the last year getting ready for this Run for the Roses for one very unique reason. In 2021, he became the first contender from Louisville to win the Kentucky Derby, but it was not the way he envisioned it. Now, he says he's motivated to win, in his eyes, "the right way."

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO