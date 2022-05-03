ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

UK's plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda may be delayed because of legal challenges

By Reuters
 4 days ago

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Britain's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda may take longer to introduce as the government faces legal challenges to a policy aimed at dealing with migrants crossing the Channel, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday.

The spokesman said it may be a number of months before the first flights taking migrants from Britain to Rwanda leave.

"We have received pre-action correspondence," the spokesman told reporters. "Those legal challenges obviously may be a factor that can mean it takes longer to implement the policy."

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

