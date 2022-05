MILWAUKEE -- Every member of the Boston Celtics inside Fiserv Forum on Saturday afternoon was incredulous. With the clock ticking down and the Celtics trailing by three, Boston's Jaylen Brown handed the ball off to Marcus Smart on the perimeter. Immediately, Smart attempted to get his shot off with Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday giving him no space at all. The whistle blew right away as Holiday's arm whacked across Smart's.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO