More student apartments to be built at western edge of Campustown

An aerial rendering of the apartment complex set to be built in 2023 at 28 E. Green St. in Campustown. Provided

CHAMPAIGN — Construction is about to start on a new student apartment complex at 28 E. Green St., C, with more than 1,000 bedrooms plus amenities.

Leasing for the first phase — a six-story building with about 150 apartments with one to four bedrooms — is expected to begin in November for occupancy in the fall of 2023, according to Patricia Lenzer of Windfall Group LLC, the Aurora-based project developer.

Windfall Group formed a company called Pacifica Champaign LLC specifically for the student apartment project in Champaign, she said.

When all three phases are completed, the development on the western edge of Campustown will have a total 1,400 bedrooms available, she said.

Coming with the first phase will be a fitness center, both indoor and outdoor lounge and recreation spaces and numerous study lounges, Lenzer said.

The site — on the north side of East Green between Neil and First streets — has been cleared and fenced.

The entire site actually takes in 24-29 E. Green St., but the apartment complex has been named for one address, 28 E. Green, Lenzer said.

Windfall Group has business interests in China and Canada as well as in the U.S., she said.

One of its projects is Pacifica Square in Aurora, described as an Asian one-stop center with Asian cuisine, shopping, leisure, and cultural attractions. Future phases are planned with a goal of making it one of the largest Asian lifestyle centers in North America.

Windfall Group is also planning another mixed-use retail and residential development in Aurora, and the company also recently bought Burnsville Center Mall in Burnsville, Minn., with plans to redevelop it, Lenzer said.

The company also lists as one of its development projects Savannah Lakes Village, a 5,000-home site master-planned community on 4,296 acres in upstate South Carolina.

With the coming of the pandemic, Lenzer said, Windfall Group refocused its attention on U.S. investments and improvements, particularly in Illinois.

The company’s new apartments in Champaign will be managed by Silver Springs, Md.-based HH Fund, a student housing management company.

Windfall Group and the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce have planned a groundbreaking ceremony for the Champaign apartment project to be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday.