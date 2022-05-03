ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico News Podcast: The life of a wildland firefighter

By Gabrielle Burkhart, Chris McKee
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Crews have been battling wildfires across New Mexico for nearly one month now, starting their work well ahead of what’s normally considered peak wildfire season in the state. The biggest fire in the state, the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire is now burning more than 120,000 acres and remains around 20% contained.

So what’s it like for the crews on the ground? This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, Chris and Gabby interview a Santa Fe Hotshot who has a lot of upfront perspective. He’s a wildland firefighter who recently returned from the initial attack on the Hermits Peak Fire. He explains, in part, what the work entails and what it’s like working on the fire lines so far in the busy 2022 season.

Download new episodes of the New Mexico News Podcast every Tuesday. Episodes are available on the most popular platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher , and Podbean among others.

To find the show on your favorite podcast player, type “KRQE News” or “New Mexico News Podcast” into the search feature. Use the links above to find the podcast on each respective service, or listen to the audio player below.

If you have a question, comment, or suggestion for the podcast, let us know! Email the hosts at chris.mckee@krqe.com or gabrielle.burkhart@krqe.com .

