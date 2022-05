OCCK, Inc. has announced the extension of the deadline for applications for its More Than You Think Scholarship for 2022 to June 15, 2022. The scholarship was established in 2021 as part of the 50th Anniversary celebration of OCCK, as a long-term reminder of the good work that past generations have done, and that future generations will do, in working with people with disabilities in north central Kansas.

