One World Lithium Provides Update on Direct Lithium Extraction Program with the United States Department of Energy

VANCOUVER, BC – TheNewswire - April 28, 2022 - One World Lithium Inc. (OTC:OWRDF) (CNSX:OWLI.CN) (the "Company" or "OWL"), whose mission is to own low-cost lithium separation technologies with a 95% recovery of battery grade lithium, today reports that The National Energy Technology Laboratory ("NETL"), a unit of the United States...

VANCOUVER, BC – TheNewswire - May 02, 2022 - One World Lithium Inc. (OTC:OWRDF) (CSE:OWLI) (CNSX:OWLI.CN) (the "Company" or "OWL"), announces that due to the recent poor drilling results on its Salar del Diablo Property (the "Property") located in the State of Baja California, Mexico (For additional details see Company's press Release dated January 4, 2022) the Company has terminated its Letter of Intent with Energy Metals Discover Group ("EMDG"). Under the Termination Agreements with EMDG the Company has conveyed all of its right, title and earned interest in the Property. All the Parties agreed to release each other from any and all claims that they may have against each other to date and the Company would have no further rights title and earned interest in the Property.
