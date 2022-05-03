ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Rocket caught, then dropped by helicopter in New Zealand test

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Using a helicopter to catch a falling rocket is such a complex task that Peter Beck likens it to a “supersonic ballet.”

Rocket Lab, the company that Beck founded, partially pulled off the feat Tuesday as it pushes to make its small Electron rockets reusable. But after briefly catching the spent rocket, a helicopter crew was quickly forced to let it go again for safety reasons, and it fell into the Pacific Ocean where it was collected by a waiting boat.

The California-based company regularly launches 18-meter (59-foot) rockets from the remote Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand to deliver satellites into space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SjzV0_0fRQOXG800

On Tuesday, the Electron rocket was launched in the morning and sent 34 satellites into orbit before the main booster section began falling to Earth. Its descent was slowed to about 10 meters (33 feet) per second by a parachute.

That’s when the helicopter crew sprang into action, dangling a long line with a hook below the helicopter to snag the booster’s parachute lines. The crew caught the rocket but the load on the helicopter exceeded the parameters from tests and simulations, so they jettisoned it again.

The roller coaster of emotions was caught in a livestream of the event, with people at mission control cheering and clapping as the rocket was caught, only to let out a collective gasp and sigh about 20 seconds later.

Still, Beck hailed the mission as a success, saying that almost everything went to plan and that the unexpected load issue was a tiny detail which would soon be fixed, a “nothing in the scheme of things.”

“They got a great catch. They just didn’t like the way the load was feeling,” Beck said of the helicopter crew in a conference call after the launch.

He said a detailed analysis should reveal the reasons for the discrepancy in the load characteristics. He said he still hoped the company could salvage some or all of the spent rocket booster, despite it getting dunked in salt water which they’d hoped to avoid.

Rocket Lab named its latest mission “There And Back Again” — a reference to the movie trilogy “The Hobbit” which was filmed in New Zealand.

The company described the brief midair capture at 1,980 meters (6,500 feet) by the Sikorsky S-92 helicopter as a milestone. It says making its rockets reusable will enable the company to increase the number of launches it makes and reduce costs.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX company designed the first reusable orbital rocket, the Falcon 9.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Toombs County deputies search for runaway inmate

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Toombs County deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped jail early Thursday afternoon. The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said Robert Presgraves, 39 escaped from the Toombs County Courthouse at 2:41 p.m. after he overpowered a jailer in a transport vehicle. TCSO said Presgraves was on bond for various […]
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket Lab#Ap#Electron
WSAV News 3

GBI investigates after body found in Baxley

BAXLEY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the death of a 29-year-old from Baxley. A GBI spokesperson said the body of Lennal Dasher was found around 4:30 a.m. Friday near James Drive in Baxley. Someone called 911 to report the discovery to the Baxley Police Department. Further […]
BAXLEY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Australia
WSAV News 3

Chatham County PD: Missing woman found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A missing 66-year-old woman has been found safe, according to the Chatham County Police Department. Family members grew concerned about Minnie Lee Adams when she never arrived at her destination in Savannah Thursday afternoon. Late Friday morning, the police department issued a missing person alert for Adams, saying she was considered […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Long County man dies in early morning crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Long County man died in a single-vehicle crash on State Route 57 early Friday morning, officials said. The man was traveling eastbound near the Long-McIntosh County line toward Townsend in a Honda SUV when he left the roadway, according to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Jonathan Edwards. Edwards said the driver […]
LONG COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Hazlehurst mother sentenced in bathtub death of 10-month-old son

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A mother pleaded guilty Wednesday to causing the death of her 10-month-old son back in 2020. Jessica Lynn Gay, 25, was sentenced to serve the maximum possible sentence of 10 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. Officials say on June 6, 2020, Gay was bathing her 10-month-old son, Daltyn […]
HAZLEHURST, GA
WSAV News 3

CCPD seeks to ID Ace Hardware shoplifting suspect

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a shoplifting suspect. A man shoplifted at the Ace Hardware located at 5698 Ogeechee Road on Apr. 8 around 1 p.m. The man was captured on surveillance cameras. Anyone with information about this case or the individual […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County police searching for shoplifting suspect

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a suspect they say shoplifted Wednesday afternoon. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) said the person attempted to shoplift from Kroger on Johnny Mercer Boulevard on May 4 around 1 p.m. They ended up leaving the store, instead shoplifting from a nearby Ace Hardware. CCPD urges […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Fisherman dies after Wilmington River boat crash

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah man died Thursday after an early morning boat crash as he and two others were heading out for an offshore fishing trip. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said around 3:30 a.m., after leaving the Thunderbolt area, the boat struck a daymark (navigational sign), leaving Joseph Moore critically […]
THUNDERBOLT, GA
WSAV News 3

Toombs County inmate on medical watch dies

LYONS, Ga. (WSAV) – An inmate who was on medical watch at the Toombs County Detention Center died Thursday, officials said. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the cause of his death. Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, 68-year-old Wayne Trautz, of Vidalia, was found in his cell by fellow jailers, according to the […]
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

41K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy