Fort Worth police officer charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Fort Worth police commanders are not saying anything about it but an officer is up on three aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.
According to reports, Benjamin Johnson, who's been with Fort Worth Police Department for four years, was arrested in Benbrook and has been placed on restricted duty while the investigation moves forward.
Again, there are no specifics about the incident or incidents of which Johnson is accused.
