San Antonio, TX

Bar owner to possibly face charges after shooting at customer, police say

KENS 5 Eyewitness News
KENS 5 Eyewitness News 4 days ago
 4 days ago
SAN ANTONIO — A bar owner may face charges after shooting at a customer Monday night, police say. The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 300 block of...

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
San Antonio local news

