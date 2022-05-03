ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Is Sacramento’s rental market cooling? New map shows price changes in area ZIP codes

By Ryan Lillis
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0okFzm_0fRQNxyh00

We’re still seeing rather robust rent growth throughout the Sacramento region. Just not at the same levels as in recent years and months.

National rental analyst Apartment List reported this week that the typical rent in Sacramento has generally remained flat over the past six months, one of 10 metro areas in the nation seeing either no growth in rents or slight declines. That represents a bit of a shift in the local market; Apartment List said the typical rent in the region was up about 12% in the past year.

That’s in line with new data from RentHub, which reports the median rent in the Sacramento metropolitan region was up 13% in March over the previous year. Some communities are seeing significant jumps in the median rent, including suburban areas of eastern Sacramento County and southern Placer County.

According to Apartment List, the median rent for a one-bedroom unit in Sacramento is $1,403 and is $1,839 for a two-bedroom unit. Once among the most turbulent rental markets in the nation , the growth in rent here over the past year was lower than both the California and national averages, according to Apartment List.

The map below shows the median rent and the change in the median rent over the past 12 months.

