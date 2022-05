Palm Springs Police have closed North Gene Autry Trail between Saliva and East Via Escuela, "through the wash due to wind and sand buildup." The First Alert Weather Team has been tracking strengthening winds and issued a First Alert Weather Alert for this weekend. MORE: First Alert Weather Alert continues through Monday https://youtu.be/qQDtZWDc-sc The First The post First Alert Weather Alert: Strong winds, blowing sand bring closure of Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO