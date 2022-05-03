Yelp’s Top 100 spots for Mother’s Day; Where they are in your state

INDIANAPOLIS — For many families, Mother’s Day is a holiday celebrated with dining out for brunch, dinner or dessert.

Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 8, and if you are still mulling over where to take Mom, Yelp has come up with its list of the 100 most popular spots for Mother’s Day across the U.S.

The list was based on restaurants that had a large number of reviews mentioning the holiday. Those businesses were then ranked on a number of factors including total volume and rating of reviews.

Each metro area in the U.S. only got three restaurants to help diversify and broaden the list.

California had the most spots on the list with 11, followed by Texas with nine. Arizona had five on the list with two (Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale and Haymaker Peoria) taking the top two spots.

In the Midwest, Indianapolis’ Cake Bake Shop and First Watch made the list at #58 and #66. Only one Chicago restaurant made the list (Chicago Cut Steakhouse at #71), and a breakfast spot (Baked Apple Breakfast Co. at #72) in Downers Grove, Illinois also made an appearance. Four Ohio restaurants were also named.

Remember, Mother’s Day is one of the busiest holidays in the dining industry, so it’s recommended you call ahead or get reservations if you can.

Find the restaurant closest to you in the full list below.

