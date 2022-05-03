ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yelp’s Top 100 spots for Mother’s Day; Where they are in your state

By Izzy Karpinski
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UFzNF_0fRQNTh100

INDIANAPOLIS — For many families, Mother’s Day is a holiday celebrated with dining out for brunch, dinner or dessert.

Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 8, and if you are still mulling over where to take Mom, Yelp has come up with its list of the 100 most popular spots for Mother’s Day across the U.S.

The list was based on restaurants that had a large number of reviews mentioning the holiday. Those businesses were then ranked on a number of factors including total volume and rating of reviews.

Each metro area in the U.S. only got three restaurants to help diversify and broaden the list.

What does your mom REALLY want for Mother’s Day?

California had the most spots on the list with 11, followed by Texas with nine. Arizona had five on the list with two (Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale and Haymaker Peoria) taking the top two spots.

In the Midwest, Indianapolis’ Cake Bake Shop and First Watch made the list at #58 and #66. Only one Chicago restaurant made the list (Chicago Cut Steakhouse at #71), and a breakfast spot (Baked Apple Breakfast Co. at #72) in Downers Grove, Illinois also made an appearance. Four Ohio restaurants were also named.

Remember, Mother’s Day is one of the busiest holidays in the dining industry, so it’s recommended you call ahead or get reservations if you can.

Find the restaurant closest to you in the full list below.

  1. Cafe Monarch – Scottsdale, AZ
  2. Haymaker Peoria – Peoria, AZ
  3. Café Tu Tu Tango – Orlando, FL
  4. Mama’s Fish House – Paia, HI
  5. Chianti Grill Roseville – Roseville, MN
  6. Half Shell Oyster House – Gulfport, MS
  7. Webb Custom Kitchen – Gastonia, NC
  8. Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca – Henderson, NV
  9. The Whitney House – Worthington, OH
  10. Big Wave Cafe – Manzanita, OR
  11. Talula’s Garden – Philadelphia, PA
  12. Cafe La Maude – Philadelphia, PA
  13. Church and Union Charleston – Charleston, SC
  14. Halls Chophouse – Charleston, SC
  15. Salt Traders Coastal Cooking – Round Rock, TX
  16. Classic Eats – Burien, WA
  17. Basalt – Honolulu, HI
  18. Odyssey Cruises Washington DC – Washington, DC
  19. Gen Korean BBQ House – Cerritos, CA
  20. A Taste of Britain – Wayne, PA
  21. Miss Shirley’s Cafe – Baltimore, MD
  22. English Rose Tea Room – Carefree, AZ
  23. Rustic Inn Crabhouse – Fort Lauderdale, FL
  24. Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill – Dallas, TX
  25. Mike’s American – Springfield, VA
  26. Vola’s Dockside Grill and Hi-Tide Lounge – Alexandria, VA
  27. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery – Lone Tree, CO
  28. Birchwood Cafe – Minneapolis, MN
  29. Lake Elmo Inn – Lake Elmo, MN
  30. Foreign Cinema – San Francisco, CA
  31. Phil’s BBQ – San Diego, CA
  32. Elmer’s Restaurant – Palm Springs, CA
  33. Salute – Hartford, CT
  34. Orchids – Honolulu, HI
  35. Gran Gusto – Cambridge, MA
  36. Chauncey Creek Lobster Pier – Kittery Point, ME
  37. Grey Ghost Detroit – Detroit, MI
  38. Daniel’s Restaurant – Apex, NC
  39. Food For Thought – Williamsburg, VA
  40. T.C. Eggington’s – Mesa, AZ
  41. Poor Calvin’s – Atlanta, GA
  42. Le Diplomate – Washington, DC
  43. Tanaka Of Tokyo West – Honolulu, HI
  44. L May Eatery – Dubuque, IA
  45. Red Door Woodfired Grill – Leawood, KS
  46. Tupelo Honey – Asheville, NC
  47. Mr. Mamas Breakfast and Lunch – Las Vegas, NV
  48. Primavista – Cincinnati, OH
  49. El Meson – Dayton, OH
  50. The Cottage La Jolla – La Jolla, CA
  51. Painted Pony – Saint George, UT
  52. Ruby Slipper Cafe – Baton Rouge, LA
  53. Beach Plum Kitchen – Carlsbad, CA
  54. Commander’s Palace – New Orleans, LA
  55. Clinton Street Baking Company – New York, NY
  56. Cheever’s Cafe – Oklahoma City, OK
  57. Water Grill – Los Angeles – Los Angeles, CA
  58. The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers-Broad Ripple Village – Indianapolis, IN
  59. Maple Leaf Diner – Dallas, TX
  60. Taste of Texas – Houston, TX
  61. Vic’s On the River – Savannah, GA
  62. Nick’s Laguna Beach – Laguna Beach, CA
  63. Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill – Portland, OR
  64. Lovejoy’s Tea Room – San Francisco, CA
  65. Nook – Tuscon, AZ
  66. First Watch – Indianapolis, IN
  67. The Salt Lick BBQ – Driftwood, TX
  68. Brennan’s of Houston – Houston, TX
  69. Coastal Flats – Gaithersburg, MD
  70. Not Your Average Joe’s – Gaithersburg, MD
  71. Chicago Cut Steakhouse – Chicago, IL
  72. The Baked Apple Breakfast Co. – Downers Grove, IL
  73. Gary Danko – San Francisco, CA
  74. Atlanta Breakfast Club – Atlanta, GA
  75. Lucky Fins Seafood Grill – Meridian, ID
  76. Cochon – New Orleans, LA
  77. Epic Chophouse – Mooresville, NC
  78. St. James Tearoom – Albuquerque, NM
  79. Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar – Las Vegas, NV
  80. Eleven – Pittsburgh, PA
  81. Matunuck Oyster Bar – South Kingstown, RI
  82. Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill – Austin, TX
  83. The Boheme – Orlando, FL
  84. Balthazar – New York, NY
  85. The Olde Pink House – Savannah, GA
  86. Mother’s Bistro & Bar – Portland, OR
  87. Babe’s Tea Room – Denver, CO
  88. Fork – Boise, ID
  89. Atlantic Fish – Boston, MA
  90. Lindey’s – Columbus, OH
  91. Granite City Food & Brewery – Troy, MI
  92. Oxford Exchange – Tampa, FL
  93. Peking Gourmet Inn – Falls Church, VA
  94. Templeton Landing Restaurant & Special Events – Buffalo, NY
  95. Apple Holler – Sturtevant, WI
  96. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen – San Antonio, TX
  97. Salty’s Waterfront Seafood Grills – Seattle, WA
  98. Bottega Louie – Los Angeles, CA
  99. Citrus – Virginia Beach, VA
  100. The Magnolia Pancake Haus – San Antonio, TX
