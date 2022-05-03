ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

You won’t be able to use Tacoma’s back road to the Dome for 3 weeks in May. Here’s why

By Craig Sailor
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zSNUh_0fRQMquF00

The back way to the Tacoma Dome is getting a three-week shutdown to allow work on the new L Street overpass.

Starting Thursday, the intersection of East L Street and East 27th/East Wiley Street will close for work on the bridge over Interstate 5. The intersection will reopen at 5 p.m. on May 27.

Motorists often use East 27th/East Wiley Street, which parallels southbound I-5, to access the Dome and LeMay America’s Car Museum.

The new overpass replaces the previous version, which was constructed when I-5 was built in the 1960s. The new version is part of the $1.4 billion I-5 and state Route 16 high occupancy vehicle (HOV) project . Both the HOV lanes and L Street overpass are scheduled to open this summer.

Crews will use the three-week closure to build sidewalks and curbs, install lighting and connect the intersection with the new L Street overpass, according to the state Department of Transportation.

During the closure, drivers can use East Portland Avenue to Puyallup Avenue to East D Street and McKinley Way. They can also use East N Street, East 26th Street and East L Street to Puyallup Avenue.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Tacoma, WA
Government
Tacoma, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Traffic
City
Tacoma, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dome#The Tacoma Dome#Car Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
343
Followers
152
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy