You won’t be able to use Tacoma’s back road to the Dome for 3 weeks in May. Here’s why

The back way to the Tacoma Dome is getting a three-week shutdown to allow work on the new L Street overpass.

Starting Thursday, the intersection of East L Street and East 27th/East Wiley Street will close for work on the bridge over Interstate 5. The intersection will reopen at 5 p.m. on May 27.

Motorists often use East 27th/East Wiley Street, which parallels southbound I-5, to access the Dome and LeMay America’s Car Museum.

The new overpass replaces the previous version, which was constructed when I-5 was built in the 1960s. The new version is part of the $1.4 billion I-5 and state Route 16 high occupancy vehicle (HOV) project . Both the HOV lanes and L Street overpass are scheduled to open this summer.

Crews will use the three-week closure to build sidewalks and curbs, install lighting and connect the intersection with the new L Street overpass, according to the state Department of Transportation.

During the closure, drivers can use East Portland Avenue to Puyallup Avenue to East D Street and McKinley Way. They can also use East N Street, East 26th Street and East L Street to Puyallup Avenue.