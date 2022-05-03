ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Minute for May 3, 2022

By Christy Shields
WTAJ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning we will have a partially clear sky. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Today we will start with...

www.wearecentralpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Weekend starts soggy and cool, some sun returns by Mother’s Day

Another round of steady rain moves in tonight across much of the region. As the next low-pressure system progresses, occasional rain becomes heavy at times into Saturday morning. Low temperatures will sit in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be breezy out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Mid-afternoon radar check and rainfall update

Rain will continue to fall heavy at times the rest of this afternoon into Saturday, but there will be some lulls. Right now we are looking at a lull from later this afternoon into early tonight before a second system allows the rainfall to redevelop. You can always check our...
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Soggy weather can lead to spotty flooding

Soggy weather will continue into the start of the weekend as not one, but two, areas of low pressure will track across the region. Because the rainfall can exceed 2” in places, there can be flooding along small streams and creeks and in areas of poor drainage. Because of this, most of the region is under a flood watch until early Saturday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Today will be dry before we see a soggy Friday

This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Today there will times with clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Some spots will reach the lower 70s. Winds today will be from the north and will be light. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight will be cloudy with rain arriving late.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Wtaj#Weather Authority#Apple
WTAJ

Widespread rain moves in to the end the week

Clouds will continue to increase this evening to become mostly cloudy overnight. Rain is moving in from our west ahead of our next low-pressure system and will enter the region very late tonight. Overnight lows sit in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be light out of the southeast.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Rain moves out, sunshine returns for Mother’s Day

Rain will finally move out of the region this evening, as high pressure moves in. Clouds will also be on the decrease tonight with temperatures overnight falling into the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph. Dry conditions move back in for...
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

We will have a soaking rain today

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will be cloudy with rain and fog. Today will be cloudy with rain. The rain will continue into Saturday. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued an Areal Flood Watch for Centre, Huntingdon, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, and Somerset counties until 2:00 PM on Saturday. Use caution while you travel, if you come across a road covered in water, you want to turn around and take a different route. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Briefly this evening the rain tapers before it picks back up tonight. Winds today will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s. Tonight will be cloudy with fog and more rainfall.
HUNTINGDON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy