Energy Industry

UK government has no plans to introduce energy windfall tax, says PM's spokesman

By Reuters
 4 days ago
LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Britain's government has no plans to change its opposition to introducing a windfall tax on energy firms to help people facing surging fuel prices because it might hurt investment, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

"There's no plans to change our position on this ... We believe that a windfall tax could put off billions worth of opportunities awaiting investment in the North Sea and put at risk jobs in the industry," the spokesman told reporters.

