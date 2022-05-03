Showers & Storms Roll In Overnight

Showers and storms will move in overnight as a warm front lifts through the region. A few more showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely Wednesday, especially during the afternoon. It will be warmer tomorrow and drier on Thursday. More showers and storms are likely on Friday with highs only in the mid to upper 60s. Much cooler temperatures will move in by Mother's Day weekend with highs only in the mid 60s, along with the chance for showers and storms.

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 3am. Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. North wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.