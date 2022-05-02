Bike To Work Day

A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
The Fredericksburg Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager from the city. Haley Flippo, 14, was last seen in the 1900 block of Princess Anne Street around 1:51 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, police said. She is described as standing 5'2," weighing 125 pounds and...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A jury found Malik Kearney not guilty on all charges at the end of the sixth day of his trial Tuesday. Wednesday afternoon, Virginia Beach jail officials released him. The 26-year-old faced several charges, including DUI, hit-and-run and 10 counts of firing his gun in...
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Doctors call Jordan Hatmaker a miracle. The Virginia Beach resident survived a skydiving accident suffered in November. Hear her compelling story in this week’s Reck on the Road and follow Jordan on Instagram @ohchutejordan.
YORK COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is a story that aired about pet vaccinations on April 27, 2021. Officials with the Peninsula Health District have released a statement in the hopes of finding the owners of a dog who recently hurt someone in Yorktown. On April...
Comments / 0