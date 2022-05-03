ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson motorcycle crash leaves one man dead

By Mitch Kelly
 4 days ago

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - Henderson Police are investigating a deadly collision involving a motorcycle and box truck on Monday morning

The crash happened just after 9:30 at the intersection of Stephanie and American Pacific

A preliminary investigation revealed 23 year-old Maxwell Harris was traveling south on Stephanie approaching American Pacific, and entered a right-turn-only lane to pass stopped traffic. He entered the intersection against the red light and collided with a box truck that was turning left on the green.

Maxwell was taken to Sunrise Trauma but died from his injuries.
The driver of the box truck wasn’t hurt.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash, which is the 7 th fatal one in Henderson so far in 2022.

